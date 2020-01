JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The State Corrections and Criminal Justice Taskforce meeting will take place on Friday at the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson.

Advocates will discuss the state of Mississippi’s prison system.

It’s a packed house at the State Corrections and Criminal Justice Reform Taskforce meeting. I’ve been able to speak with several people before this meeting who are disappointed with conditions at MDOC. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/zTrqVzDrGi — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) January 17, 2020







There will also be a news conference and rally at 11:00 a.m. at the Mississippi State Capitol. Family members of inmates will advocate for changes at the Mississippi Department of Corrections and discuss current lawsuits.