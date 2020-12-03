Taste of Detroit in Brandon temporarily closed after vandalism

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Taste of Detroit Restaurant in Brandon announced on Thursday that the restaurant will close following an act of vandalism that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The restaurant notified customers via Facebook, explaining that graffiti and messages defaced their establishment. Essential equipment, business systems and food supplies were also damaged.

Taste of Detroit Management said it will keep its customers updated on its reopening through social media.

The full statement is below:

We know our loyal and valued customers have been asking if we are open for the last several days, well In the midst of a COVID CRISIS, a savage and ungrateful event has resulted in a temporary set-back. Over the Thanksgiving weekend Taste of Detroit Restaurant was vandalized. An unthinkable behavior in the midst of a COVID CRISIS. Vandalism resulting in the deliberate destruction of the Taste of Detroit property. The business Owners are known for their generosity and kind deeds in the community throughout Northern and Central MS. Providing the way for community residence, near and far challenged with food insecurities due to the financial crisis as a result of the downward spiral of the economy during the COVID Pandemic. The Taste of Detroit in partnership with Clara’s Table For Humanity has made it possible for the distribution of more than 2 Million Nutritious Family Food Boxes monthly, free of charge since the COVID PANDEMIC CRISIS. While disappointed in the unthinkable behavior, the Owners consider this act of vandalism as a temporary set-back that has set up the path for a great come back. Taste of Detroit Management will keep its patrons posted via Social Media on its Grand Reopening. Until then stay safe and well! Facebook, Taste of Detroit

Taste of Detroit

Taste of Detroit

LATEST STORIES: