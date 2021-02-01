Tate Reeves releases statement after Hancock County deputy passes away

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi governor Tate Reeves released a statement after a Hancock County deputy was shot and killed while responding to someone’s home on Monday. Below is his tweet:

We just lost a brave man in the line of duty—Lieutenant Michael Boutte of the Hancock Sheriff’s Dept. His fearless service demonstrates his courage and the outpouring of love demonstrates just how great this loss is. He is a fallen hero. Please pray for the many who loved him. Tate Reeves

According to Sheriff Ricky Adam, another deputy arrived at the scene and shot the suspect who fired at the deputy.