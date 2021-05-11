Tax Deadline is coming soon for filers in Mississippi

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The deadline to file taxes is fast approaching. The stimulus plan approved earlier this year, delayed the tax deadline by a month. And for those who didn’t qualify or receive a stimulus check this year you could possibly claim on your taxes for next year.

“If your going to have a refund file that extension, extend that time to file and then you have until October 15th to file that return”

“The one thing that’s catching alot of people they know that their was a reduction of tax liability for unemployment for federal purposes but its still fully taxable for the state of Mississippi purposes”, said Susan Norris, General Manager of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.

For those unemployed or who made less income in 2020 there are some options.

“There are some look backs and their are some credits that are allowing you to look back to 2019 income instead of 2020 if you made more in 2019”

The tax deadline this year is May 17th.