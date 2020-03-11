Tax filing deadline likely to be extended to curb financial impact of coronavirus

Washington, D.C. (CNN)-The Treasury Department is considering extending the April 15 tax filing deadline to curb the financial impact of coronavirus on American households and businesses, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A decision on the extension or details on how it would work have not been finalized, the paper reported Tuesday night, citing a Trump administration official and another person familiar with the matter.

Last week, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by half a percentage point in an effort calm economic concerns over the outbreak.

There are at least 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.