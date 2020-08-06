Taylor named chairman of Mississippi Commission of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, (MDWFP) announced Commissioner Robert Taylor has been elected to serve as chairman of the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks for the coming year.

Taylor has served four years of his five-year term, having served as vice chairman for the past year. His term as Chairman began on July 1, 2020.

“I am so honored to be the Chairman of the commission this year and to be part of such a great group of people that are serving the outdoor and conservation needs of our state,” said Taylor. “We are blessed with all of God’s gifts of nature in Mississippi and it is our job to conserve, protect and utilize all of those to ensure that we have generations of Mississippi folks enjoying our outdoors. MDWFP is an amazing organization with some of the most talented people I have ever met. It has been a pleasure being a part of this group.”

Filling the Vice-Chairman seat will be District 4 Commissioner Billy Mounger.

