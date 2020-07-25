Taylorsville standout Ty Keyes commits to Tulane

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Taylorsville standout quarterback Ty Keyes committed to Tulane, he announced via social media Friday.

“I feel confident that Tulane is going to put me in the best position to be successful in life, becoming a better man than I am,” said Keyes. “Coaching staff, I love them. We had a zoom meeting like last week, they had my jersey in there and they made it feel like it was my home.”

Rivals ranked Keyes the 5th best player in the state. In three seasons with the Tartars, Keyes threw for 12,134 yards and 125 touchdowns, and a 44-2 record as the starter.

He led Taylorsville to three state championships, winning two of them. Gatorade also named him the 2019 Mississippi Player of the Year.