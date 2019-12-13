Teacher: Bring food to class holiday party or don’t eat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi school system is apologizing after a teacher said students can’t eat at a holiday party if they don’t bring food.

News outlets report that the Meridian Public School District issued a statement Thursday saying a teacher wrote a letter to parents about an upcoming Christmas party. The teacher described her “philosophy” in a letter to parents.

A statement by school superintendent Amy Carter says parents contacted the school and district office with concerns about the letter. Carter says students won’t be excluded or made to feel uncomfortable if they don’t bring refreshments.