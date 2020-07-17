Teacher Disagrees with JPS Reopening Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Today Jackson Public Schools announced their reopening plan for fall but not all teachers agree with the plan. 12 news’ Gary Burton spoke with Obama Magnet 2nd grade teacher Stephanie Dees who doesn’t feel that it’s the right time to go back.

“A lot of my students have underlying health conditions and I know a lot of them do not have the technology that they need” said Dees.

Not only worried about her students health, Dees worries about the health of her family. She says her husband is a diabetic and she also helps feed her 83-year-old father from time to time.

The reopening plan consist of choices. For elementary and middle school students their parents must choose between traditional learning or virtual learning.

High School students can choose between virtual learning or hybrid learning which is a combination of in class and virtual. Teacher will do both.

Mrs. Dees describes her way of teaching as being a motherly figure in the classroom.

She says it’s “going to be so hard not to reach out and hug them to let them know that I love them and that I care.“

She say she has hope because of the God she serves and her trust in JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene, saying he has a “lean mean leadership team” and knows he will work out the details and do what’s right.