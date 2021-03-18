Teacher pay raise bill passed by House, moves to governor for signature

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi House agreed on a motion to concur on a bill that would give teachers and teachers’ assistants in the state a $1,000 pay raise. House Bill 852 will now go to Governor Tate Reeves for his signature.

The House passed the bill 119-2. The Mississippi Senate unanimously passed the bill on Thursday, March 4. House Speaker Philip Gunn released the following statement about the passage of the bill.

I commend my colleagues in the MS House for seeing the work through on final passage of HB 852, the teacher pay raise bill. The Senate sent back an amended version of our original bill, which provides less money for certain teachers. Additionally, we are disappointed the Senate has declined to pass our income tax bill which would have put about another $1750 back into the typical teacher’s pocket. Overall we are pleased that once again we produced a bill supporting our state’s teachers this session.” Rep. Philip Gunn, House Speaker (R-Miss.)

Teachers and teachers’ assistants would receive a $1,000 pay raise during the year that begins July 1, Newer teachers would receive $1,100 in an effort to make the jobs more attractive.

Governor Reeves has said he will sign any teacher pay raise bill that legislators send him this year.

Mississippi has long had some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. According to the Southern Regional Education Board, the average teacher salary in the U.S. for 2018-19 was $62,304. For Mississippi, the average was $45,105.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.