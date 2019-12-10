Team Rubicon helps with Delta flood cleanup

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A national non-profit company, Team Rubicon, stepped up to help cleanup the Delta after this year’s historic flooding.

The group helped demolished structures in the Eagle Lake community on Monday.

Lo-Sto Road in Warren County was one of the areas that was hit the hardest. Kelly MacNealy owned three cabins on the road. He said he would not have had the means to tear the structures down by himself.

“It’s great that people donate their time to come help people who are less fortunate and have had disasters like this, and I’ve volunteered before,” said MacNealy. “Sometimes maybe it’s a payback but that’s what America’s founded on, helping people helping other people.”

Pat Gustofson is a heavy equipment safety instructor and volunteer for Team Rubicon. She said their mission is to improve the over all quality of life in these neighborhoods, which starts with restoration.

“I want them to restore their life, restore their livelihood, restore their sense of community in any way that we can do that and if it’s not this community,” explained Gustofson. “I guess it’s like paying it forward, it might be my community next time so I think it’s important that we reach out.”

MacNealy told 12 News that without the pumps being finished, there is no point in rebuilding his cabins. He plans to keep the land vacant.