“Team up 4 Clean up” effort to help flood victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – First Lady Elee Reeves is partnering with Keep Mississippi Beautiful to launch the “Team Up 4 Clean Up” campaign. The effort will help clean up communities impacted by the recent Pearl River flooding.

The initial clean-up will begin at two sites in the Jackson area littered with trash left behind by floodwaters. Once the water has receded to safe levels in other areas and approval has been given to advance, clean-up efforts will continue on a larger scale.

The effort will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28. It will be at the following locations:

Hattiesburg Street location across from Jim Hill High School, 2185 Coach Fred Harris St. Jackson, MS 39204

Pilot Travel Center, 2520 S Gallatin St, Jackson, MS 39204

For people interested in volunteering and helping the First Lady clean up, they can contact Ann Beard at ann.beard@govreeves.ms.gov or Neely Jones at neely@keepmsbeautiful.com.