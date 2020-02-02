Teams compete in robotics tournament at Ridgeland High School

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Ridgeland High School held one of the largest robotics tournaments in the state Saturday morning entitled the “Titan Tower Takeover.”

37 teams from across central Mississippi competed in the Titans Robotics Tournament which was the last tournament of the season in order to qualify for the state championship.

Robotics at Ridgeland started seven years ago with only two teams and eventually led to forming the Ridgeland High School Engineering and Robotics Academy. Now, there are over 100 teams in the county.

Starting in middle school, kids can learn various technical skills from drones, lasers, 3-D printers and more.

Today’s tournament was an all-day event starting at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.