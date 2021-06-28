TEC breaks ground on new expansion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, Miss. (WJTV) – TEC, a fiber internet provide, broke ground on a new expansion in Raleigh. The project marks the beginning of an estimated $96 million investment to provide high-speed broadband access in central Mississippi.

The project is expected to provide fast fiber internet access to more than 23,000 families and businesses in rural Mississippi.

TEC, with the assistance of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will be funding to build and deliver broadband access to Copiah, Covington, Jasper, Lawrence, Lincoln, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith counties.