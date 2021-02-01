TEC bringing fiber internet to east Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – TEC, a rural fiber broadband provider in Mississippi, has started the second phase of fiber expansion in east Rankin County, connecting more Mississippians with dedicated, quality internet options.

Construction is underway with crews installing fiber optic cable on Charlie White Road with plans to complete the buildout in the second quarter of 2021. This project consists of seven phases that will bring fiber internet to parts of Jasper, Smith, Scott, and Jones counties.

“This new year brings innovative, exciting opportunities for TEC as we continue growing our fiber footprint in Mississippi,” says Joey F. Garner, Executive Vice President of TEC. “We look forward to making a positive difference in rural areas by connecting more people with internet services. TEC is dedicated to our customers, and we are thankful for the chance to bring these broadband improvements and advancements to Rankin County.”

When completed, this project will cover over 41 miles and pass 367 residential and business customers with TEC’s Fast Fiber Internet. Symmetrical Gigabit speeds and home phone services will be available to the residents of rural east Rankin County. If you are interested in signing up for internet service, go to www.TEC.com/SignUp to complete a quick form.