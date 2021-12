The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police have arrested a teen responsible for an armed robbery and car jacking that happened Sunday on Claiborne Avenue.

According to police, a white male was shot once in the leg by the 14-year-old male just after 9:30 a.m. The suspect also took the vehicle and cellphone.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by AMR and was listed in stable condition.