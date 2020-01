VICSKBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department arrested a 16-year-old student for a bomb threat against Porters Chapel Academy.

Investigators said the treat was made on social media Monday night. School officials were notified Tuesday morning.

The student, who allegedly made the threat, was detained at the school. After a search of the facility, police did not find a device.

The teen was taken into custody and is being housed in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.