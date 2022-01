JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Thursday, January 27 for robbery and carjacking.

According to JPD, the teen robbed a woman outside of First Presbyterian Church on State Street and Pinehurst in Belhaven.

Another person was carjacked on Madison Street shortly after. The car was a Volkswagen Passat. Chief James Davis said he believes the juvenile is responsible for both crimes.