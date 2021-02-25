Teen captured after stealing, wrecking Pearl police car

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Police Department has captured the 17-year-old male suspect who stole a police vehicle and wrecked it while in custody earlier this week.

The teen was found at an apartment in Brandon Saturday night.

According to the City of Pearl, the crash happened on the East Metro Parkway in Pearl on Thursday. Officers and K-9s searched the woods on the International Airport side of the road.

He is being held at the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center. This is an ongoing investigation.

Greg Flynn, with the City of Pearl, said the suspect was spotted by an officer in a wooded area off Old Brandon Road Thursday afternoon. At least 50 units were searching for the teen, including Pearl police, Rankin County deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the teen was not armed and not deemed a threat.