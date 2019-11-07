Teen charged as an adult for armed carjacking in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department charged a 16-year-old as an adult for an armed carjacking that happened on Wednesday, November 6.

16-year-old Tyler Williams is charged with armed robbery of an individual and auto theft.

Police said the armed carjacking happened Wednesday afternoon on Mill Street. The white sedan was later spotted on Lakeland Drive. According to officers, the suspects fled and collided with a second car near University Drive.

JPD said multiple suspects fled the scene and were later apprehended. Police said no one was injured during the crash.

Several other juveniles were charged with misdemeanors, but additional felony charges are possible related to the ongoing investigation.