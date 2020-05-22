Teen charged in Purvis murder; bond set at $250K

PURVIS, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the death of a Purvis man.

According to the Purvis Police Department, authorities responded to a report that a man was hit in the head with a pipe Wednesday afternoon.

When police arrived to the scene, they discovered 41-year-old Dual Vincent Bryant had been shot at least once inside his home on Shelby Speights Drive.

The suspect, Lois Ann Hughes, was arrested for murder. A judge set her bond at $250,000 bond.

Bryant’s body and evidence collected from the scene were transported to the State Crime Lab for examination.

Police said the man who was struck by the pipe is expected to be okay. He was a family member of Hughes.