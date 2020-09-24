Teen charged with armed carjacking on Glencross Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested for an armed carjacking on Wednesday night in Jackson.
Police said Fredrica Bronson, Jr., held a woman at gunpoint and stole her vehicle in the 700 block of Glencross Drive.
Shortly afterwards, officers captured Brunson and recovered the vehicle.
