Teen charged with capital murder in death of 64-year-old Yazoo City man

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the murder of a 64-year-old man.

Officers responded to the Baptist emergency room around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a gunshot victim. They went to the victims home on Willie Brown Street where he had been shot.

After processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and Yazoo City police arrested Tyler Fleming, 15. He was charged with capital murder.

Fleming is being held at the Yazoo Regional Correctional Facility at this time. The victim has not been identified.

Investigators said more arrests are possible in the case.