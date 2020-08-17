Teen claims former boss discriminated against her over her hair

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A teen said she had to quit her job after her manager constantly made comments about her hair.

Shaniyah Ervin said she had worked at Great American Cookies in Pearl for about a week, when her manager commented on her hair and told her to “fix it.”

“He said at least try to ball it up like theirs, and I can’t do that. My hair isn’t like theirs,” said Ervin.

The teen said the manager continuously made comments about her hair, but she said he did not require the same for other employees. Ervin said she decided to quit.

“I said thank you for letting me work here the past week, and he just looked at me and scowled.”

Ervin said she isn’t the first black employee to deal with hair discrimination at her former job. Her sister, Shaina, said this is a problem that many people of color have to deal with. She hopes a law will stop this from happening.

“I hope there’s some type of law established where you can’t discriminate against a person because of their hair and how it grows out of their head. This is our natural hair and our natural state.”

The Crown Act is a law aimed at preventing discrimination over hair. The law is on the books for seven states, and Mississippi is not one of those states.

12 News reached out to Great American Cookies in Pearl for a statement. They said this was an employee matter, but the company would release a statement about the incident.

LATEST STORIES: