BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven teen was involved in a deadly one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 51 in Copiah County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Takeera A. Lenoir, 20, was traveling south on US-51 when her vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Ms. Lenoir was pronounced dead at the scene by the Copiah County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol at this time.