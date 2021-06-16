Teen hit and killed by vehicle in Morton

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a 13-year-old was killed after he was hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened while the teen, Virgil L. Arrington, was riding his bike with a friend near Morris Tullos Drive in Morton on Tuesday.

According to the Scott County coroner, two vehicles collided at the scene. One of the vehicles veered off the road and hit Arrington. His friend was not injured.

Arrington was taken to the Scott Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

12 News has reached out to Morton police for more information about the case, and we are waiting to hear back.