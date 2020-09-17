Teen in critical condition after being shot in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a teen was critically injured during a shooting. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 5800 block of Ridgewood Road.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. He was listed in critical condition.

So far, there are no suspects or motive in the case.

