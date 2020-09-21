Teen in critical condition after shooting on Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left a teen boy in critical condition.

The shooting happened late Sunday night in the 4500 block of Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive.

There are no suspects or motive available at this time.

