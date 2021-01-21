Teen in custody after deadly shooting at Natchez apartment complex

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a teen in connection to a murder at the Williams Apartments on Aldrich Street. The Natchez Democrat reported the murder happened Wednesday night.

According to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, police responded to a call about a fight at the apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Mikel Chatman suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a Jackson hospital and later died.

Daughtry said investigators believe Chatman’s son and another juvenile were fighting, and Chatman attempted to break the fight up when he was shot.

Police arrested the other juvenile, 17-year-old Terrance Shelvy Jr., on Thursday. He was charged with murder as an adult. He is being held without bond at this time.

Daughtry said more arrests are possible.