VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and injured on Bowman Street.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened Monday, November 14 around 7:45 p.m.

Officers were called out to the scene and found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the hand and thigh.

The teen was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment. An update on his condition is unknown at this time.

More information will become available as the investigation continues.