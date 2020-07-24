Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a teen was injured in a shooting on Friday, July 24.

The shooting happened just before 11:00 a.m. on St. Charles Street near Houston Avenue. Police said the teen was walking in the area, and he was shot by a suspect in a red SUV.

The teen is expected to be okay. Investigators said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police are working to find the suspect.

