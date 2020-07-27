Teen involved in fatal crash on Ellis Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- An 18-year-old was killed in a deadly vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. when the driver swerved and crash on Ellis Avenue and West Capitol Street.
The victim has been identified as LaVonte Davis, according to Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
Davis was in the passenger seat and was ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash.
He later died at the scene from his injuries.
