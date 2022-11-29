CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Crystal Springs are investigating after a teenager, who was working at a convenience store, was shot and killed.

The shooting happened at the convenience store on Highway 51 around 11:30 p.m.

Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart said someone went into the store to rob the 17-year-old. The teen was shot once in the upper chest during the incident.

Stuart said the unidentified teen died at the scene. His body was taken to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.