Teen killed in shooting on I-55 in Ridgeland identified

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The teenager killed in the shooting on I-55 in Madison County on Saturday has been identified as 16-year-old Lakendric Cortez Francis.

The incident started in Canton and ended on the interstate near Old Agency Road exit just before 2:00 p.m.

According to Patrol Commander Lt. Brian Myers, Francis was found shot to death in his car just south of Madison city limits. The passenger in the vehicle had minor injuries, but is expected to recover.

The motive is still unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.