Teen killed while walking in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Police say a 14-year-old boy was killed while walking with a group of people in Vicksburg. It happened just before midnight in the 1200 block of Bowmar Avenue.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
