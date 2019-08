Forrest County Sheriff’s Department need your assistance locating 16-year-old Tyler Newsome.

He was last seen August 9, around midnight, in the Sunrise area of Petal wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and white shoes.

Authorities say Newsome has ties to Meridian, Alabama, Louisiana and Tennessee, but his destination is unknown at this time.

Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 601-544-7800.