Teen shot and killed while sitting inside car in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police announced they’re investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old teen dead.

The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. at the Eagle Gas Station at the corner of Capital Street and Ellis Avenue.

Police said the 14-year-old was sitting inside the car along with three other minors who ages range from 15 to 17-years-old.

The 14-year-old died from his injuries. The other minors conditions are unknown at this time.



Investigators are still gathering information on possible suspects.

If you have information about the shooting, call the Jackson Police Department.

