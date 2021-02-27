Teen shot multiple times in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot multiple times in Vicksburg.

The shooting happened Friday evening just after 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Court Street. The teen was shot in the back and the legs and was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

On Saturday morning, police recovered the red 2018 Toyota Corolla that was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting. The vehicle, which had been reported stolen around 11:00am on Friday, February 26, 2021, was recovered on Valley Street.

The 16-year-old victim was last listed in stable condition, according to Vicksburg police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.