JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a teenage male was shot in the 100 block of Prentiss Street.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, a 17-year-old victim was shot twice about the body. Hearn said the victim is uncooperative with the police and refuses to give information about this incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime-Stoppers 601-355-TIPS or the Jackson Police Department.