Teen stole 4-wheeler from Louisiana, Adams County deputies say

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies stopped a 13-year-old Thursday night for driving a stolen 4-wheeler out of Vidalia, LA.

According to investigators, a deputy noticed the teen driving the 4-wheeler on Palestine Road just before 10:30 p.m. The vehicle’s headlights were not on.

Investigators said the teen admitted to stealing the 4-wheeler in Vidalia and driving it across the Mississippi River bridge to Natchez.

Deputies contacted the teen’s mother, and he was released into her custody. The owners of the 4-wheeler were unaware it was missing, before they were contacted by Concordia Parish.

LATEST STORIES: