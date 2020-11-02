Teen transported to hospital following overnight shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is injured after an overnight shooting in Jackson.
The shooting took place at the intersection of Chennault Avenue and Lindsay Drive.
According to JPD, The victim is a 19-year-old male. He was taken to Merit Health by private vehicle with non life-threatening injuries.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the country in final push before Election Day
- FBI investigating incident where ‘Trump train’ surrounded Biden bus
- Therapy pit bull left to die as a puppy has stuffed animal made in his honor
- Anti-France protests continue, as Macron seeks understanding
- GOP tries to save its Senate majority, with or without Trump