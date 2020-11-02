Teen transported to hospital following overnight shooting in Jackson

 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is injured after an overnight shooting in Jackson.

The shooting took place at the intersection of Chennault Avenue and Lindsay Drive.

According to JPD, The victim is a 19-year-old male. He was taken to Merit Health by private vehicle with non life-threatening injuries.

