Teen wanted after shooting 20-year-old in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police are working to find a 15-year-old who shot a 20-year-old in the leg.
The shooting happened Thursday night at a home on Carolyn Lane.
According to investigators, the teen met the victim at the home to sell a gun. After the exchange was made, the teen allegedly snatched the gun and shot the 20-year-old.
The suspect and the victim have not been identified at this time.
