Teen wounded in Deputy-Involved shooting in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting. According to the Natchez Democrat, the shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. Friday at a home on Hobo Forks Road.

According to investigators, deputies were serving a search warrant. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said one suspect was shot in the arm when he showed a AR-15 Assault rifle at Deputies.

The suspect, who has been identified as 17-year-old Jordan Tyrese Donald, sustained a non-life threatening injury to his right arm. According to Adams County Sheriff’s Department he was transferred to a local hospital.

Donald was bound over the Grand Jury for attempted murder and drive-by shooting from a previous incident in the City of Natchez. Deputies said Donald is also the suspect in another murder case.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) was called to investigate the officer involved shooting.

Sheriff Travis Patten praised his deputies for their restraint during the incident.

“For the officer to have the resolve and resistance to only fire one shot is simply amazing”

Sheriff Patten says it speaks to the training his deputies receive.

“It just shows three things God was in the mix, had the officers covered and the suspect covered because no one was killed.” Sheriff Patten said.