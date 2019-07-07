Teenage pilot dies after plane crashes on golf course

Teenage pilot dies after plane crashes on Ole Miss golf course

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV/WCBI) – A teenage pilot has died after her plane crashes into the University of Mississippi golf course, Saturday afternoon.

Starkville mayor Lynn Sprulli confirms the pilot was 18-year-old Lake Little. Little is the daughter of Starkville alderman David Little.

18-year-old Lake Little died after her plane crashed at the Ole Miss golf course.

CREDIT: WCBI

Little was practicing touch-and-go landings when she crashed near the 17th tee box hole.

Little was the only one on board at the time of the crash.

She was taken to a Memphis area burn ward where she later died.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Agency will begin investigating the crash.