Teens offer advice to peers after recent string of violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the recent string of violence in the metro area young people are speaking out. A group of young men at Grove Park told 12 News people should find alternatives to violence like, coming to the park and putting the guns down.

“Have fun, do you. Don’t shoot nobody, stay out of trouble. Don’t try to kill nobody. The devil is working so stay out of trouble. Stay in the house, play your game, don’t get into no trouble, don’t hang around the wrong people. It’s simple, don’t hang around the people you know will get you in trouble. Don’t hang around a bad influence.” said the teens.

Grove Park has the only open public pool in the city. The pool is open from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with a $2 admission.