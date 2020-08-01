Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Teen’s one-armed golf swing goes viral

News
Posted: / Updated:

Pennsylvania (WLNS) — Take a look at a one-armed tee-shot that’s turning heads.

16-year-old Kendall Keem lost the use of her left hand in 2014 after suffering a stroke caused by a rare medical condition known as Arteriovenus Malformatio.

She recently had her first lesson since the stroke, and her first swing went viral.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories