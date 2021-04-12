Tees for Tots Golf Tournament set for May 20

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers announced the annual Tees for Tots Golf Tournament will take place on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Lake Caroline in Madison.

The golf tournament, which benefits the Little Lights House Central Mississippi, offers AM and PM flight preferences. The first hole-in-one prize (on designated hole) will win a two-year car lease from Mercedes-Benz of Jackson. Door prizes, contest hole prizes and more will be given away the day of the tournament.

The deadline for registration is Wednesday, May 3, 2021. To register for the Tees for Tots Tournament or to make a donation, go to llhms.org.