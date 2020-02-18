Temporary access granted for some areas of Harbor Pines subdivision

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Ridgeland, temporary access has been granted to neighbors in the Harbor Pines subdivision. The water level is now below the street pavement.

Neighbors who are granted access will be allowed to return only to check their mail and collect necessities required to sustain the duration of the evacuation. Not all residents will be granted access because some streets are still under water.

At this time, Ridgeland Public Works are working to clear debris from roadways. All neighbors will be expected to adhere to the mandatory evacuation. The evacuation will remain in effect until Entergy has inspected the transformers and power is restored.

A map below lists the roadways and areas temporarily reopened.

The following streets will be allowed temporary access:

Shadow Lake Drive

Pine Trail Drive

Harbor Pines Drive

Shady Glenn Road

Bayshore Drive

Harbor Lake Road

Lakeview Cove

Lakeview Road (Street numbers 300 – 348)

The Ridgeland Police Department expects to vacate the community by 6:00 p.m.

Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.

