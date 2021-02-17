Temporary closure extended for Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) has extended its temporary closure for Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) and Hawkins Field Airport (HKS) until at least 11:00 p.m. CST, Friday, February 19, 2021, due to continued extreme icing conditions on the runways and taxiways.

According to JMAA, deicing procedures were deployed prior to and during the first wave of severe weather. However, weather conditions remained near or below freezing.

Should weather conditions decline further, the JAN and HKS closures may be extended. For flight inquiries, passengers are encouraged to contact their individual airline.