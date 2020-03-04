Severe Weather Tools

Temporary closure on Natchez Trace Parkway due to fallen trees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Trace Parkway is closed from milepost 114 to milepost 123, due to fallen trees from the overnight storms. The road will reopen when it’s safe for travel.

Natchez Trace Parkway, as well as the National Park Service, considers safety to be the top priority of our public service and apologize for the inconvenience this is to our park visitors. We continue to express our thanks and gratitude in your understanding of the closure.

Jane Farmer, Acting Chief of Interpretation

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

